e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ED books 20, including two Pak nationals, for money laundering

ED books 20, including two Pak nationals, for money laundering

The Customs had seized the contraband, being smuggled in a consignment of rock salt from Pakistan, at the Integrated Check Post

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:14 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked 20 persons, including at least two Pakistanis, under money laundering charges in the case of seizure of 532-kg of heroin and 52-kg of mixed narcotics at the Attari border in June 2019. The Customs had seized the contraband, being smuggled in a consignment of rock salt from Pakistan, at the Integrated Check Post (ICP).

The accused have been identified as Ranjeet Singh, alias Rana (kingpin); Tariq Ahmad Lone; Farook Lone; Sohaib Noor and Amir Noor, the Pakistan nationals; Jasbir Singh; Nirbhail Singh; Sandeep Kaur; Ajay Gupta; Iqbal Singh; Amit Gambhir, alias Bobby, a resident of Amritsar and others.

Sources privy to the development said the ED would seek documents, including bank accounts and investigation details, from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is conducting the probe. “We have been tracing the money trail in the drugs network and will question the accused soon,” a senior ED official, not authorised to speak to the media, told HT.

In July 2019, the NIA had taken over the probe and filed two charge-sheets against 17 persons, arrested for their alleged involvement in this case in the NIA special court at Mohali under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In May this year, the NIA and police of Punjab and Haryana, in a joint operation, had arrested Ranjit Singh alias Rana, the kingpin of the racket, and his brother Gagandeep from their hideout at Begu village in Sirsa. In a supplementary charge-sheet the same month, the NIA had said that investigation had revealed evidence of generation of funds through the sale of narcotics smuggled across the international border for funding terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

In its first charge-sheet filed in December 2019, the NIA had said, “This is a case of narco-terrorism, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of sale of narcotics smuggled from across the international border.”

top news
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In