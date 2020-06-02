e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Health, cremation ground workers honoured

Health, cremation ground workers honoured

Each award given in appreciation of services during the Covid-19 outbreak comprises a memento, a corona prevention kit and cash worth Rs 2000.

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Cremation ground and health workers have been honoured in Hoshiarpur for their services.
Cremation ground and health workers have been honoured in Hoshiarpur for their services.(REUTERS/For representation)
         

Hoshiarpur: Fifteen persons from the health department and the local cremation ground were honoured with the Principal Bagga Sewa Award on the 36th death anniversary of socialist leader and former MLA, ‘Principal’ Om Parkash Bagga.

The awards were in appreciation of the role played by health employees in providing frontline health services and that of the cremation ground workers in cremating bodies of coronavirus patients without fear of stigma.

Each award comprised a memento, a corona prevention kit and cash worth Rs 2000. Principal Bagga’s son Ajay Bagga said that it was a way to express gratitude to the corona warriors and inspire others to fight the pandemic with courage and determination.

tags
top news
Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal
Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In