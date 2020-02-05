Health minister directs Food Safety dept to ensure quality production of Jaggery

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:31 IST

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday reviewed the status of quality of gur/jaggery production and directed the food safety department to ensure quality production of jaggery in Punjab. He added that it had been observed that few of units especially run by migrant labourers were indulging in the unscrupulous practice of using unapproved chemicals for making gur/jaggery.

Food and drug administration commissioner KS Pannu informed the minister that there were 617 Ghulaaries (jaggery-making units) in Punjab, which are engaged in processing of sugarcane to make gur and jaggery. These are small scale units normally functioning the major roads. Pannu said PAU, Ludhiana, had provided all units owners a day’s training on best practices in manufacturing jaggery.