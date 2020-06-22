e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Heli-taxi services resume in Himachal but with low passenger turnout

Heli-taxi services resume in Himachal but with low passenger turnout

Only three passengers flew in two flights operated by the National Helicopter Carrier Pawan Hans Ltd.

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(Representative image)
         

The heli-taxi services resumed on Monday in Himachal Pradesh amid poor response in wake of Covid-19.

Only three passengers flew in two flights operated by the National Helicopter Carrier Pawan Hans Ltd. A company official said a passenger travelled on the Chandigarh-Shimla flight and two passengers on Shimla-Kullu route.

All domestic flights, including helicopter services, were suspended in March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of Covid-19 outbreak. The flights on Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh route will be operated six days in a week except for Sunday.

Flights on Shimla-Kullu route will be operated on Monday, Friday and Saturday. On Shimla—Dharamshala route, flights will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The heli-taxi service is being run under the Udan-II scheme of the Centre to provide regional air connectivity.

As per the state government guidelines for heli-taxi services, the passengers with valid address proof in Himachal Pradesh will be allowed to travel by air and that too after obtaining the mandatory e-pass from the district magistrate of the area.

The mandatory quarantine guidelines, which require 14-day paid or institutional quarantine for anyone coming from a high-load infected city, will be applicable to all passengers entering the state.

The fare for one-way journey on Chandigarh-Shimla route is ₹3,445 per person while on Shimla-Kullu route the one way trip will cost ₹3,828.

The fare is highest at ₹4,750 on Shimla-Dharamsala circuit. As per the standard operating procedure, the 10-seater helicopter will operate with 50% capacity.

top news
Panic sweeps Dehradun-bound train after passenger learns he is Covid-19+
Panic sweeps Dehradun-bound train after passenger learns he is Covid-19+
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
Army top brass reviews LAC situation amid tensions with China
Army top brass reviews LAC situation amid tensions with China
Rahul Gandhi asks why is China praising PM Modi amid border conflict
Rahul Gandhi asks why is China praising PM Modi amid border conflict
China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash
China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash
On Rath Yatra, Supreme Court says will let temple committee, Odisha decide
On Rath Yatra, Supreme Court says will let temple committee, Odisha decide
India has closed military gap with China along border
India has closed military gap with China along border
Delhi terror alert: Intel warning amid Covid crisis, cops increase checking
Delhi terror alert: Intel warning amid Covid crisis, cops increase checking
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In