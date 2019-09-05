Her drawing room is a school every day

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:44 IST

Ghaziabad: The drawing room of Nandini Singh’s ground floor flat in Vaishali’s Sector 4 turns into a school every day. There, she imparts education to children from the underprivileged sections of society. The school has about 50 children and Singh gives them a platform to continue with their higher education.

An avid Kathak enthusiast and postgraduate in Sociology, 39-year-old Singh hails from Agra. She lost her father in a road accident in her childhood. Since then, she battled odds to continue her education, besides working and saving funds which she now uses for running her school.

“I lost my father early in my childhood and had a tough life since then. I know what it feels to be without a father and how tough life can become. Most children who come to my school have no father. My father always wanted to give khushi (happiness) to others and that is why I named my NGO Khushi Foundation. Even my daughter is named Khushi,” Singh said.

She says her school is presently funded from her pocket, while some well-wishers provide rations for meals served to students. Others chip in with sponsoring uniforms and books.

She started her dream project with nine students in 2010 but the numbers have swelled to over 50 at present.

“I thought of introducing them to formal schooling. So I looked for a private school in Khoda. We have tied up with the school which has enrolled our students on a concessional fee. But taking children to Khoda and bringing them back to Vaishali is tough. So their education and classes are conducted here in my flat and according to the syllabus of the school,” she said.

Singh added that she has planned that her students will study as per the syllabus of the Khoda school till class 8 and then she will introduce them to open schooling to further continue their education.

Singh also visited nearby retail outlets to enquire about the qualifications required for getting her students jobs.

“At a pizza outlet, the staff told me that they need people with at least class 10 qualification. Some of the girls go for work so I had to alter the school timings for them. Generally, we have classes from 9.30am to 1pm every day and my drawing room is their school. But I have to hurriedly turn everything back to a homely setting once the students leave. My husband and family have been supportive and they know I have a passion to teach underprivileged children,” she said.

“People promise sponsorships and other items for children, but only a few actually deliver on these promises. It has been tough for me to keep the school going,” she said.

