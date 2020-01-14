Here’s how the police are likely to function

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:49 IST

Lucknow For effective implementation of police commissioner system, UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Tuesday held a brainstorming meeting along with Lucknow commissioner of police-designate Sujeet Pandey over the functioning of police officials.

A senior police official said a capsule course for police officials was likely to be rolled out to explain their functioning in the system with new powers of executive magistrates under different sections of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as well as other acts.

“Under Section 4 of the Indian Police Act, 1861, police officials will exercise powers of executive magistrates. Additionally, Section 20 and 21 of the CrPC gives some powers to police officials to regulate law and order,” he said.

He added that police commissioners would also have the powers of executive magistrate for Goonda Act, Poisons’ Act, Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, The Police (Incitement and Disaffection) Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Explosives Act, Prisons Act, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Police Act, UP Fire Services Act, UP Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, UP Gangster and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act.

CITY DIVIDED INTO 5 ZONES

The commissioner of police (CP) will be the head of criminal administration system and will be assisted by two joint CPs for law, order and crime. The joint CP (crime) will be supervising the basic policing related to crime control in 40 police stations of the city that is divided into five zones.

The five zones are east, west, north, central and trans-Gomti and each zone will be headed by one deputy CP (DCP). They will be assisted by one additional DCP. Every zone will be divided into two or three circles that will be headed by assistant CPs.

As many as 14 police circles, including 12 circles with three police stations each and two circles with two police stations each, will be restructured soon.

Similarly, the joint CP (law and order) will be responsible for law and order issue. He said the joint CP (law and order) will also be supervising five other wings of police including crime branch, women’s security and safety, traffic, intelligence, security and work related to the CP headquarters.

He said one DCP each will be made to look after each of the wings and they will be further assisted by additional DCPs and assistant CPs.