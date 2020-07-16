e-paper
Highest single-day spike in Panchkula

Highest single-day spike in Panchkula

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
In a highest single-day spike in Panchkula, 24 persons including six ITBP personnel tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the district to 179.

Six of the 24 residents are men, including three 20-year-olds and three 30-year-olds who tested positive at an ITBP camp in Bhanu, Panchkula.

“This is the first positive case in ITBP, Bhanu. The patients are being taken care of by the ITBP,” said a senior health officer.

Seven women all in the age group of 18 to 38 years were tested from Ashiyana, Industrial Area, Sector 19. “It is a congested area and recently a 15-year-old tested positive here. All the women are contacts of previously infected patients,” the officer said.

Four cases tested positive in Barwala—24-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man. Their source was also traced to a previous patient.

Rest of the cases are from other sectors. A 44-year-old woman tested positive in Sector 7, a 61-year-old man in Sector 9, a 48-year-old in Sector 20, a 38-year-old man from Nada Sahib, and a 27-year-old woman from Railly. A 24-year-old woman from Sector 24 and a 23-year-old from Sector 15 also tested positive.

Apart from these, three men, including a 64-year-old from Punjab, and a 78-year-old and a 30-year-old from Chandigarh also tested positive in Panchkula.

So far, 13,613 samples have been taken for testing, out of which the reports of 369 persons are awaited.

A total of 245 persons have tested positive, out of which 179 are from Panchkula and 66 from other states. Out of 179, 121 have been cured and discharged. One has died and 57 are active cases. Apart from these, 758 persons have been quarantined at home.

