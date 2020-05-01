e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal appoints nodals officers for inter-state movement of stranded people

Himachal appoints nodals officers for inter-state movement of stranded people

The nodal officers will help facilitate movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students or others stranded both within and outside the state.

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma as the state nodal officer to facilitate movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students or others stranded both within and outside the state.

In an order issued here on Friday, chief secretary Anil Khachi appointed Yunus, director tourism and civil aviation and managing director Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) as the joint nodal officer for the purpose.

The government has also directed the department personnel to appoint adequate number of supporting officers to help and coordinate in movement of stranded people.

Besides, the government has also designated eight officers to collect, collate and compile data pertaining to the request received for inter-state movement and formulate a comprehensive plan, devise protocol and facilitate movement by using public transport, private vehicles in consultation with officers of other states, UTs, district authorities, and labour and employment department.

IAS officer Rajneesh has been appointed nodal officer for Haryana, New Delhi and National Capital Territory (NCT); Akshay Sood for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh; GK Srivastava for UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Manasi Sahay Thakur has been appointed nodal officer for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry; Lalit Jain for Punjab, Chandigarh and Mohali (tricity); Hemraj Berwa for Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

HAS officer Manmohan Singh is nodal officer for seven north-eastern states and Rohit Jamwal for West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

