e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal civic body polls on January 10

Himachal civic body polls on January 10

The nominations for the civic bodies will be filed on December 24, 26 and December 28 between 11am and 3pm, said state election commissioner P Mitra.

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The state election commission (SEC) on Thursday announced that all local body elections will be held in a single phase on January 10, 2021, and the results will be declared the same day.

The SEC informed that the elections will be conducted in adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines will be followed.

The nominations for the civic bodies will be filed on December 24, 26 and December 28 between 11am and 3pm, said state election commissioner P Mitra in a notification issued here on Thursday. The nomination papers would be scrutinized on December 29. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 31. The list of candidates, including the names of contestants and their symbol will be prepared and affixed latest by December 31.

The SEC said polling for the nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections will be held on January 10 and the results would be announced on the same day. There are 29 nagar parishads and 21 nagar panchayats across the state.

top news
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In