e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal CM asks civil supplies corporation to diversify activities

Himachal CM asks civil supplies corporation to diversify activities

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation should diversify its activities to make it viable and provide best services to consumers, said Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He was presiding over the 162nd meeting of the board of directors of the corporation. The CM said that the corporation has registered a sale of Rs 1,428 crore during financial year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 1,359.11 crore during 2018-19.

Similarly, during the current financial year, a target has been fixed for achieving sales of Rs 1,516.21 crore. He said that income of the corporation during 2019-20 was Rs 1,955 crore which besides sale of commodities include Rs 416 crore as reimbursement of differential cost by state government or central government, Rs 100 crore as closing stocks, Rs 6 crore as miscellaneous income, and Rs 4.5 crore as handling charges from cement, GI/ DI/CI pipes, medicines and uniform.

Thakur appreciated role of the corporation in providing uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to consumers of the state up to the remotest area during Covid-19 pandemic.

He directed the corporation to supply cement to government departments, especially PWD, in a time-bound manner so that construction and other civil works are not hampered. The CM directed officers of the corporation to study modules of other state corporations to make functioning of the corporation more consumer-friendly.

The board of directors gave its approval to increase monthly business promotion charges allowed to field units from existing Rs 250 to Rs 500. Corporation vice-chairman Baldev Singh Tomar, managing director Abid Hussain Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.

top news
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In