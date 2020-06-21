Himachal CM asks civil supplies corporation to diversify activities

cities

The Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation should diversify its activities to make it viable and provide best services to consumers, said Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He was presiding over the 162nd meeting of the board of directors of the corporation. The CM said that the corporation has registered a sale of Rs 1,428 crore during financial year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 1,359.11 crore during 2018-19.

Similarly, during the current financial year, a target has been fixed for achieving sales of Rs 1,516.21 crore. He said that income of the corporation during 2019-20 was Rs 1,955 crore which besides sale of commodities include Rs 416 crore as reimbursement of differential cost by state government or central government, Rs 100 crore as closing stocks, Rs 6 crore as miscellaneous income, and Rs 4.5 crore as handling charges from cement, GI/ DI/CI pipes, medicines and uniform.

Thakur appreciated role of the corporation in providing uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to consumers of the state up to the remotest area during Covid-19 pandemic.

He directed the corporation to supply cement to government departments, especially PWD, in a time-bound manner so that construction and other civil works are not hampered. The CM directed officers of the corporation to study modules of other state corporations to make functioning of the corporation more consumer-friendly.

The board of directors gave its approval to increase monthly business promotion charges allowed to field units from existing Rs 250 to Rs 500. Corporation vice-chairman Baldev Singh Tomar, managing director Abid Hussain Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.