Himachal CM’s participation in yagya in Covid-19 times sparks off political row

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 13:01 IST

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s participation in the yagya organised by the BJP’s women’s wing last week has sparked off a political row with the opposition Congress and Left parties training their guns on the ruling party, saying it flouted social distancing norms in Covid-19 times.

The BJP’s women’s wing organised the Vedic ritual prayer in the parking lot on main Circular Road on July 16 for world peace and for warding off coronavirus. The chief minister, who participated in the ‘puranahuti’ (culmination of the ceremony) after 55 lakh Gayatri Mantra jaap (repetitions), praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “farsighted leadership” to help slow down the pandemic’s spread.

Among those present on the occasion were the head of the Gayatri Parivar, VK Bhatnagar and state BJP Mahila Morcha chief Rashmi Dhar Sood besides education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, urban development minister Sarveen Chaudhary, organising secretary Pawan Rana, state BJP general secretary and the CM’s political adviser Trilok Jamwal, women’s wing office-bearers Vandna Guleria and Sheetal Vyas Sharma.

“The Communist Party of India condemns the participation of the chief minister and his ministerial colleagues at a function where social distancing norms were thrown to the wind. Instead of age-old Vedic traditions, the government should draw up a scientific strategy to check the spread of coronavirus. There has been a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases after the government lifted travel restrictions,” Sanjay Chauhan, a former Shimla mayor, said. He said that Shimla was itself one of the worst-hit cities in the state.

The Communist Party of India Marxist also demanded action against the organisers.

“It’s ridiculous that on one hand the government has limited the numbers for wedding and funeral ceremonies, while on the other hand it’s not adhering to norms in the fight against Covid-19,” Congress organising secretary Harkirishan Himral said.

Meanwhile, the BJP Mahila Morcha refuted the opposition’s allegations. “It’s mere propaganda by the opposition as it has failed in all aspects during the pandemic. The opposition should explain what it did for society during the pandemic. We have proof where Congress leaders themselves threw social distancing norms to the wind,” said Sheetal Vyas Sharma, the state BJP general secretary.