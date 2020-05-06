e-paper
Himachal CM urges Centre to open CSD canteens in areas sans facility

Jai Ram Thakur said establishing CSD canteens in the state has been a long-pending demand of serving soldiers and ex- servicemen

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday urged the central government to open CSD canteen or their extension counters in the areas covered under the facility in the state.

In a letter to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, the CM said the issue of establishing CSD canteens in the state has been a long-pending demand of serving soldiers and ex- servicemen as many areas are devoid of basic amenities for which the latter have to travel long distances to avail canteen facilities.

He said the state government felt the demand was genuine and strongly recommended the case.

Thakur added that the state government would provide necessary infrastructure and gap funding if needed in this regard.

DHARAMPUR BJP DONATES ₹31.02L IN COVID-19 RELIEF FUND

The BJP block executive of Dharampur assembly segment has contributed ₹31.02 lakh towards the Chie Minister’s Covid-19 Response Fund.

Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur presented the cheque to the chief minister on Wednesday.

Apart from this, HP State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (MILKFED) chairman Nihal Chand presented the chief minister a cheque of ₹18.70 lakh towards the relief fund on behalf of the various milk cooperatives.

Of the total amount, Dhagwar (Kangra) milk processing plant contributed ₹98,600; Chakkar Mandi plant ₹5.91 lakh, Dutt Nagar (Rampur) milk plant ₹8.23 lakh, while milk processing plant of Nalagarh and Nahan collectively contributed ₹1.2 lakh.

