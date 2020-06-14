Himachal exempts traders, industrialists, NGO workers from home quarantine

cities

The state executive committee (SEC), headed by Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Anil Khachi, on Sunday made changes in the quarantine norms and directed all departments and district authorities to implement the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and the National Executive Committee (NEC) in letter and spirit.

A spokesperson of the department of revenue and disaster management said as per the amended guidelines, under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for inter-state movement, industrial workers, industrialists, factory owners, traders, raw material suppliers, service provider, inspecting authorities will be exempted from the purview of home quarantine.

The persons visiting the state for bonafide purpose of trade, business, job, project, service, commission agents and arhtiyas having supporting documents, a valid permit/e-pass and not coming from high COVID-19 caseload cities and other containment zones will also be exempted from quarantine, he said.

The spokesperson said the management, in charge or head of any NGO or any charitable organisation, which has branches in the state, travels to Himachal Pradesh in connection with its affairs or for an official meeting, for a short duration not exceeding 48 hours will also be exempted from quarantine.

However, the person should not come in contact with public, follow social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention protocols/norms, should not organise any social/cultural or other gathering of any sort.

Besides, the use of Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory in all cases, including the above-exempted categories.

The spokesperson said all persons coming from high caseload COVID-19 infected cities will be institutionally quarantined.

“Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, persons above 65 years of age with co-morbidities and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years may be permitted to be home quarantined for 14 days, subject to satisfaction of the concerned district magistrate regarding arrangements for quarantine,” he said.

The migrant labourers coming to the state can be sent directly to the worksite of the orchardist, agriculturist, contractor, project proponents.

“The labour can start working at these sites immediately subject to observing all the due precautions including social distancing/isolation and the constant monitoring for symptoms, as is being done for quarantined persons,” he said.

The period of active surveillance shall, however, continue to be the same as per the period prescribed by the guidelines issued by the department of health and family welfare.