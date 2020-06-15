Himachal government extends registration date under Himcare to June 30

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:06 IST

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman on Monday said that the registration under Himcare has been extended till June 30 from the earlier deadline June 15.

He said the people of the state were not able to register under the scheme due to the lockdown.

“Now, to facilitate the families which failed to make their cards under the scheme during the lockdown the government has decided to extend the registration date,” he said.

He said that the families, whose cards have expired on June 15, can also get their cards renewed till June 30.

He said that the beneficiary could register themselves at www.hpsbys.in or through Lok Mitra Kendras.

The documents need to be uploaded for registration under this scheme. Apart from the prescribed premium, beneficiaries have to pay the premiums up to ₹1,000.

He said that the families whose card validity is getting over by June 1, this is the last chance for them to renew their cards.

Those, who fail to renew their card before or till June 30, will not be able to get their cards renewed till January and will not be entitled to the benefits under the scheme for six months.

He said that free treatment facility up to ₹5 lakh is being provided under the Himcare. As of now, 5.50 lakh families are covered under the scheme and free treatment facility is being provided through 201 hospitals which also includes 63 private hospitals. He added that 87,870 patients availed the benefit worth ₹78.6 crore under the scheme during the last one year.