Himachal governor honours nurses for their role in fight against Covid-19

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:11 IST

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured the nurses at Raj Bhavan on International Nurses Day celebrated each year on May 12.

He said that the efforts and dedication put forward by nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic is impeccable. He said that it is important to salute the contribution of nurses on the International Nurses Day as this year is also being celebrated as the ‘International Nurses Year’

On the occasion, he said that nurses are making a huge contribution to society during the Corona pandemic. He thanked nurses for putting patients first, no matter how gruelling the day may be. “Remembering the sacrifice and dedication of Florence Nightingale, we thank all corona warriors in their fight against Covid-19,” the governor said.