e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike

Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya, on Thursday, directed state universities to defer admission fee and other fees hike keeping in view of coronavirus pandemic so that students don’t face any difficulties.

The governor wrote to Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Shimla, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) Nauni, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University (HPAU) Palampur, HP Technical University Hamirpur, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Cluster University Mandi, and Atal Medical and Research University Mandi regarding different issues and asked them to submit a response within 15 days.

The governor directed Atal Medical and Research University Mandi to submit a report regarding reconstitution of medical facilities that will be helpful in providing quality health services to people in state.

He also instructed the universities to prepare an exit plan for lockdown, employment creation, and start-ups, besides submitting at least three innovative ideas focusing on special work plan for difficult areas in state.

The governor directed the universities to submit another report on their work plan for streamlining online education system.

top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In