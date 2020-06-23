Himachal likely to receive heavy rainfall from June 24 to 29

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:45 IST

Himachal Pradesh is likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning and gusty winds, as the state’s meterological department has issued an orange warning for Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts and yellow warning for Kullu, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts for June 24.

A yellow weather warning for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts has also been issued for June 25. An orange warning signifies heavy rainfall and advises people to stay alert.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to continue throughout the state till June 29 after which the weather will be dry.

The state received rain at isolated places during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal and maximum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.7°C and 16.4°C in Kufri. Prominent hill stations including Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 29.6°C, 28.6°C and 20.8°C respectively.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 31.5°C, 34.0°C, 33.8°C and 30.9°C maximum temperatures respectively. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 10.8°C while Una was the hottest at 37.8°C.