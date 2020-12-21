Himachal panchayat polls to be held in three phases in January

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:18 IST

The Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in three phases next month, as per an announcement of the state election commission on Monday. The polls to the PRIs will be held on January 17, 19 and 21.

The voting for gram panchayat pradhans, ward members, vice pradhans, block development committee members and zila parishads will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on the polling days. The nomination papers maybe filed from 11 am to 3 pm from December 31 to January 2.The scrutiny will be held on January 4 and the nominations maybe withdrawn from 10 am to 3 pm on January 6.

According to the notification issued by election commission secretary Surjit Singh Rathore, the counting of votes for ward members, ‘up-pradhan’ and ‘pradhan’ of gram panchayat will be conducted soon after completion of voting. However, the counting of votes for members of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be conducted on January 22 at the block development headquarters.

According to the election schedule announced by the state election commission, representatives of three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions in Keylong block of Lahaul Spiti district and zila parishad in Kaza block will be elected on June 21. Elections will also be held on June 21 in the Karajan and Soyal of Najgar development block of Kullu district and Jakhan and Namahog panchayats of Ani. Panchayat and BDC elections in Pangi of Chamba district will also be held on June 21.

Elections for ward member, block development committees, zila parishad will be held in Shimla district as per the schedule announced on Monday.