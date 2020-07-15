e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh amends order, medical colleges will remain closed for final year MBBS students till further notice

Himachal Pradesh amends order, medical colleges will remain closed for final year MBBS students till further notice

On July 2, it was announced that final year students will be joining classes from today but the order was amended in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state

chandigarh Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Wednesday’s orders said that medical training institutions across the state will also remain closed.
Wednesday’s orders said that medical training institutions across the state will also remain closed.(HT file photo)
         

Shimla: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday reviewed its earlier order and decided that medical colleges in the state will remain closed for final year MBBS students till further notice.

The state executive committee, under the Disaster Management Act, amended its July 2 order that had said that the colleges will open for final year MBBS students from July 15.

Wednesday’s orders said that medical training institutions across the state will also remain closed.

NO INTER-STATE BUSES FOR NOW

A state government spokesperson said that inter-state movement of public transport or buses will remain prohibited. However, taxis can ply after registering on the Covid-19 e-pass software. Taxi drivers coming into the state for dropping passengers may be exempted from quarantine if they return within 24 hours of entry.

NO QUARANTINE IF RETURN WITHIN 72 HOURS

Students and parents accompanying them in and out of the state for competitive exams will not need to be quarantined if they exit or re-enter the state or vice-versa within 72 hours.

The spokesperson said that any person having tested negative for Covid-19 through RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test by an Indian Council of Medical Research accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry may also be exempted from the requirement of quarantine.

However, he/she will have to take adequate measures such as wear a mask and ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

top news
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
Respond within 2 days or face disqualification: Cong notice to Sachin Pilot
Respond within 2 days or face disqualification: Cong notice to Sachin Pilot
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In