Himachal Pradesh braces for another spell of snow, rain; Keylong coldest in state at -12°C

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh is set for another spell of snow and rain as a western disturbance became active over the region on Thursday even as the state continued to reel under severe cold.

The meteorological department has forecast snow in the higher and middle hills and rain in the lower hills of the state till December 21. An avalanche warning has been issued for Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

“The weather will be clear from Sunday,” said Manmohan Singh, the director of the meteorological centre in Shimla.

The administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district at Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 12 degrees Celsius. The maximum was minus 3.8 degrees.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1.8, while the high was 2.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum in Kufri was 2.4 degrees and the maximum 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The state capital of Shimla recorded a low of 6.5 and high of 14.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in hill stations of Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were 1, 2.1 and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperature in the three towns was 8.8, 10.8 and 9.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bilaspur was the warmest place with a high of 20.8 degrees Celsius.

218 ROADS CLOSED AFTER SNOW

As many as 218 roads, including two national highways, are still closed in the state due to heavy snowfall last week.

A maximum of 135 roads are closed in Lahaul-Spiti. In Chamba, 35 roads are closed for traffic.

The sub-zero temperature has affected water supply in the tribal areas and Shimla. Power supply in the remote areas, including Lahaul-Spiti and parts of Chamba, remained disrupted.