Himachal Pradesh likely to receive snowfall in November

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:38 IST

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh (HP) are likely to receive snowfall in November, said state’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh on Wednesday.

“Higher reaches of the state are likely to receive moderate snowfall from November 1 to 3 due to western disturbance after which weather will remain dry,” Singh said.

Higher hills of Kinnaur, Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul Spiti districts are likely to receive snowfall while Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and Kangra districts are likely to receive heavy to moderate rainfall at isolated parts.

Weather in the state remained dry during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were normal while maximum temperature were one to two degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures in Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala were 10.9°C, 4.8°C, 10.1°C and 14°C while maximum temperatures were 20.7°C, 20.4°C, 16.6°C and 23.8°C degrees, respectively.

Minimum temperature in Kufri, near Shimla, was 8.4°C while maximum temperature was 13.3°C.

Keylong in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti recorded minimum temperature of 2°C, which was the lowest in the state while Berthin in the Bilaspur district recorded 31.4°C, which was the highest in the state.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:38 IST