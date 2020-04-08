Himachal Pradesh sees steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 9 testing positive

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 11:52 IST

DHARAMSHALA: Himachal Pradesh saw the steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Una district late on Tuesday.

This rise comes on the heels of the spike the state witnessed on April 4 when seven people tested positive in Solan district.

The nine new cases are primary contacts of the three Tablighi Jamaat workers who tested positive for coronavirus last week in Una district.

They are in the age group of 16 and 70 years and were staying at Kuthera Kherla village of Amb sub division. One is from the village, while five are from Sirmaur, one from Arki in Solan and two from Uttar Pradesh.

27 CASES IN STATE SO FAR

So far, Himachal Pradesh has 27 positive cases, including one casualty. The maximum of 12 cases have been reported in Una district; seven in Solan and four each in Kangra and Chamba. Two patients have recovered, while one died.

All 20 active cases in Himachal Pradesh are Tablighi Jamaat workers or their primary contacts. Four patients have been shifted out of the state.

Till April 1, there were only three Covid cases in the state. However, within a week, 24 cases have been reported.

TOTAL CURFEW IN UNA AGAIN

The district administration in Una imposed a “total curfew” again as nine more tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said that given the gravity of the situation, no movement will be allowed in the district on Wednesday.

“People will not be allowed to come out of their houses and no relaxation will be given in the curfew till further orders,” he said.