 Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.26 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.26 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 4, 2024, is 26.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.26 °C and 26.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.31 °C and 27.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 5, 2024 27.73 °C Moderate rain
August 6, 2024 23.85 °C Moderate rain
August 7, 2024 21.5 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 8, 2024 21.94 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 28.42 °C Moderate rain
August 10, 2024 27.38 °C Moderate rain
August 11, 2024 20.98 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.39 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 26.3 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.74 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 34.76 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on August 04, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on August 04, 2024

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.26 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On