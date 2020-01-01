Hindu Aghadi leader Ekbote, 3 others summoned by Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 09:32 IST

PUNE: Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote, who was arrested by Pune rural police in March, 2018 and later released on bail in a case of attempted murder and instigating violence in Bhima Koregaon in January 2018, has been served summons by the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission.

This was confirmed by commission lawyer Ashish Satpute on Tuesday evening. “After the Pune schedule was over, the next list was drawn up. Summons have already been served to them,” said Satpute.

Besides Ekbote, the summons were served to three others including Dalit cultural group Kabir Kala Manch member Harshali Potdar, Dalit politician and professor, Jogendra Kawade, and additional commissioner (East Region) of Mumbai police, Lakshmi Gautam.

Potdar, a resident of Mumbai, has been named in the Elgar Parishad case being investigated by Pune city police. She was among the more than 500 people who had submitted affidavits to the inquiry commission. Potdar was summoned in December, 2019 and had asked the commission for a postponement on account of typhoid, according a source at the commission.

Kawade had started his deposition before the commission but had asked for a postponement after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The four are scheduled to appear before the commission in Mumbai between January 6 and 10.