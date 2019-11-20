‘Hindus have served as head of BHU Urdu dept with utmost commitment’

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:35 IST

The department of Urdu at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a perfect example of great diversity at the prestigious institution, those associated with the department have said.

Several Hindus headed the department and enjoyed great camaraderie with their students and other professors. There was never a controversy on the matter.

Prof Aftab Ahmad Afaqi, who heads the department, said, “The department is a perfect example of composite culture and Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya established the department of Urdu in 1916. Mirza Mohammad Hasan ‘Faez’ Banarasi was appointed the first head of the department of Urdu.”

Prof Afaqi said after sometime, Malaviya got to know about Maulvi Mahesh Prasad, a renowned scholar of Arabic, Urdu and Persian. He was a professor at Lahore Arabic College. On Malaviya’s invitation, Maulvi Mahesh Prasad joined the department of Urdu at BHU in mid-1920 and took over as the head of the department of Urdu. Maulvi Mahesh Prasad served the department as HoD till his retirement in June 1951.

He was also the first editor of ‘Khatoot-e-Ghalib’ written in Urdu. In 1974, Prof Hukum Chand Naiyyar became head of the department of Urdu and remained in the post till late 1991.

Prof Afaqi said when Prof Naiyyar was the HoD, the system of rotation in the appointment of heads was introduced by the university administration. As per the rotation system, Prof H Naqvi, a noted Urdu scholar and the senior-most among professors at that point, was supposed to be appointed as head of the department. But Prof Naqvi refused to be HoD in honour of Prof Naiyyar.”

“It is a privilege to work under the headship of Prof Naiyyar. He is HoD and he will remain HoD. I can’t dare take over as HoD from him,” Prof Afaqi quoted Prof Naqvi as having said.

Such was the respect for Prof Naiyyar who served Urdu language with utmost commitment, Prof Afaqi said.

At present, there were over 150 students of Urdu in BA and MA together. Of them around 10% were Hindus, the rest were Muslims, he said.

There are nine posts in the department of Urdu. With one post each of professor and associate professor vacant, the department has seven teachers at present. Six of these teachers were Muslim and one was a Hindu, Prof Afaqi said, adding that the department had a cordial atmosphere and there was very good synergy between the teachers. He said that he enjoyed the respect of and friendship with the professors of other departments.

“This is a great university. Teaching here is a matter of great joy and respect,” Prof Afaqi said.

Asked about controversy over the appointment of a Muslim as Sanskrit teacher, Prof Afaqi declined to comment and expressed hope that all will be well in the near future.