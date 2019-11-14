Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd can be an asset for present and future generations: Borhade

cities

PUNE Arun Borhade, who completed 30 years of service in Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd and was elected as the general secretary of Hindustan Antibiotics Mazdoor Sangh (HAMS), thrice, is one of the employees who has opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). He has witnessed the struggle of the ailing units in the last 25 years.

“I still have hope that Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd will be functional again,” said Borhade.

“I want it to be functional as this company can be an asset for the present and future generations. The first pharma company of the country can be helpful for the scientists of the country,” he added.

Borhade started his journey in Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd in 1984 as an apprenticeship. He became company trainee between 1989-90. The management made him permanent in the year 1990. Later, he started involving in the labour activities outside the company. In 1994- appointed as an editor- “HA Kamgar Patrika” published by Hindustan Antibiotics Mazdoor Sangh at that time. In 1996, he was elected as general secretary of Hindustan Antibiotics Mazdoor Sangh (a main working post in the union). In 2002- again he was elected as general secretary up to 2007. In 2010 also he was elected as general secretary for the third time and in 2016 he elected unopposed as the vice-president of the union.

“The time I spent in Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd shaped my qualities as a leader. I will never forget 2003 we undertook an agitation which went on for 45 days. Without shutting down the company work, the workers participated in long agitation,” said Borhade.