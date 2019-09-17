Hinjewadi metro: 75% land acquisition process completed by PMRDA

pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:40 IST

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) acquired 75 per cent land required for the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line 3 project.

The project, introduced to address traffic congestion faced by people in the Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) park, required a total of 44 hectares. The PMRDA plans to acquire 22 hectares from Hinjewadi and Maan villages. According to PMRDA officials, 15 hectares has been acquired from the farmers and villagers.

The other 22 hectares for the project come under three government departments. Out of the 22 hectares, 10 hectares belongs to the government polytechnic college located on Ganeshkhind road, four hectares is owned by Pune rural police department and the remaining eight hectares falls under the jurisdiction of the state dairy department.

Vivek Kharwadkar, PMRDA planning officer, said,“We have succeeded in completing 75 per cent land acquisition process for metro line 3 project. The discussion regarding land acquisition for metro car shed in Maan is currently in its final stages. The process is likely to be completed by the end of this week. By the end of next week, we will have acquired 90 per cent of the land required for this project.”

In July 2019, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) to hand over land from the Government Polytechnic college located on Ganeshkhind road for the proposed 23km metro route.

Kharwadkar added,“There is no need for land acquisition in this case as the government has already issued a GR. Now, we have to submit a requisition to the district collector requesting him to issue a 7x12 extract which is likely to be completed within the next one month.”

The state government has appointed PMRDA as the special planning authority for the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro project which is expected to cost Rs 8,500 crore. The first phase of eight kilometres from Hinjewadi to Balewadi is expected to be operational by December 2020. There will be 23 stations on the entire metro route.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:40 IST