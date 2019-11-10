Hinjewadi woman tries to buy alcohol online on dry day, duped of Rs 50,000

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 17:52 IST

PUNE An unidentified caller was booked for duping a 32-year-old woman from Hinjewadi who was trying to order alcohol online, of Rs 50,000.

The incident took place on Saturday which was one among the two “dry days” declared by the Pune district collector in view of the Ayodhya verdict.

The complaint was filed by the victim identified as Piyali Dulal Kar, 32.

On Saturday afternoon, the woman tried to call a wine shop she found online called Ghule Wine Shop, according to her complaint. She called a mobile number she found on a search engine and asked if the shop would deliver alcohol to her house.

The man who answered the call told her that they were shut for business as it was a dry day.

However, the man told her that she would get delivery if she placed an “online order” for it. To process the online payment, the man asked her to share the one time password that she had received for the transaction.

In the first transaction, Rs 31,777, and in the second transaction, Rs 19,001, collectively Rs 50,778, was debited from the victim’s account.

“The number is from somewhere in Haryana. We are investigating the matter. However, it should be known that the complainant was ordering, and willing to pay for alcohol even on a dry day. Secondly, the OTP (one time password) was shared with the caller,” said Milan Kurkute, police sub-inspector (PSI) of Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Hinjewadi police station against the unidentified caller.