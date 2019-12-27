e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / Hisar records 0.3 degrees C as cold wave intensifies

Hisar records 0.3 degrees C as cold wave intensifies

Narnaul and Ambala in Haryana recorded lows of three and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a low of 5.6 degrees

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 14:15 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

Hisar city recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius on Friday as cold wave conditions prevailed across the plains of Punjab and Haryana in the past 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures were one to six degrees below normal at most places.

Narnaul and Ambala in Haryana recorded lows of three and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a low of 5.6 degrees, while it was five degrees in Amritsar and 6.9 degrees in Patiala.

The India Meteorological Department here said the cold wave with foggy weather would continue in the region till December 30. Thereafter, the chill is likely to strengthen with possibilities of rain.

top news
Quirkonomics: Spending slows, so why are borrowings up
Quirkonomics: Spending slows, so why are borrowings up
In 4 world capitals and UN, India to have new faces to represent country
In 4 world capitals and UN, India to have new faces to represent country
10 infants die in 2 days at Kota hospital; official says ‘not unusual’
10 infants die in 2 days at Kota hospital; official says ‘not unusual’
BCCI twisting facts: PCB explains why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
BCCI twisting facts: PCB explains why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘He came like an angel’: UP cop rescued by ‘Haji Saab’ during anti-CAA protest
‘He came like an angel’: UP cop rescued by ‘Haji Saab’ during anti-CAA protest
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s traditional tribal dance at Chhattisgarh event
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s traditional tribal dance at Chhattisgarh event
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdaySalman Khan’s birthday bashGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities