Hisar school shocker: Another complaint pours in against teacher

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:57 IST

A day after a female teacher was booked for allegedly blackening the face of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, and some of her classmates, and parading them on the premises for scoring low marks in an English, parent of another student came forward with the same allegation and handed over a complaint to the police.

Deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Ashok Kumar, who is investigating into the case confirmed the same.

“We got one more complaint in the case on Tuesday and started investigation into the matter. The phone numbers of the school management remains switched off. All the four accused, including the principal, are absconding and hunt is on to nab them. We are also trying to procure the CCTV footage,” the DSP said.

A source at Child Protection and Prohibition office said the family had came forward with the allegation during the visit of child welfare committee (CWC) at the girl’s house.

“When the team reached the place, two more families came forward with the same complaint. However, only one approached the police. The complaint has been included in the existing FIR,” the source said.

Meanwhile, CWC district head Punit Garg, recorded the girl’s statement and directed the health department to depute a psychiatrist to counsel the children.

Jyoti Bainda, chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) told Hindustan Times that they have sought the copy of the FIR and investigation reports of the police. The matter would be heard on December 16.

“The girl would be counselled to come out of the trauma. The case would be heard on December 16. I will also personally visit the school to collect more details besides meeting the girl,” Bainda added.

The alleged incident took place last Friday. Based on a complaint filed by girl’s father, a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against three school teacher and the principal, who remain at large.

High drama was also witnessed outside the school on Monday after the family members of the girl and their supporters raised slogans against the management and the Haryana government. Later, they protested outside the police station too, demanding strict against the accused.

SCHOOL SHUT FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE DAY

As the school gates remained shut for the second consecutive day following the protest, the district elementary education officer (DEEO) Dhanpat Ram said the block education officer (BEO) Hisar part-II has been directed to help students take admission in a nearby government school for free of cost.

“The BEO was directed to visit the school on Tuesday and speak with school teachers, but the school doors were locked. Around 400 students studying in the school can take admission in a nearby government school free of cost without worrying about the admissions process,” he said.

Notably, the father of a nine-year-old girl child approached Hisar police on Sunday evening and alleged that the teacher used a black sketch pen on the face of the Class 4 students and took them around the class, asking other students to shout “shame” at them.

“My daughter refused to go to school on Saturday. When I asked her the reason, she kept crying. Later, my younger daughter narrated the entire episode to me,” added the father.