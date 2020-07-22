History sheeter held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:17 IST

A history-sheeter facing trial in three cases of attempt to murder was arrested with an illegal weapon on Tuesday.

The accused, Veerpal Singh, is a resident of Roomi village of Jagraon.

He was arrested near the Gehlewal Chowk during special checking on Tuesday.

ASI Major Singh at CIA staff-2, said Veerpal was coming from Gehlewal road. A police team stopped him for checking and recovered a .32-bore pistol and five live bullets from his possession.

During investigation, he revealed that he bought the pistol from Uttar Pradesh for self-defence, as he was suspecting an attack on him by a rival.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

The ASI said Veerpal was facing trial in six cases, including three attempts to murder, at various police stations.