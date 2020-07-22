e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / History sheeter held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

History sheeter held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

He was arrested near the Gehlewal Chowk during special checking on Tuesday.

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A history-sheeter facing trial in three cases of attempt to murder was arrested with an illegal weapon on Tuesday.

The accused, Veerpal Singh, is a resident of Roomi village of Jagraon.

He was arrested near the Gehlewal Chowk during special checking on Tuesday.

ASI Major Singh at CIA staff-2, said Veerpal was coming from Gehlewal road. A police team stopped him for checking and recovered a .32-bore pistol and five live bullets from his possession.

During investigation, he revealed that he bought the pistol from Uttar Pradesh for self-defence, as he was suspecting an attack on him by a rival.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

The ASI said Veerpal was facing trial in six cases, including three attempts to murder, at various police stations.

top news
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
India can power post-Covid-19 global recovery, says PM Modi
India can power post-Covid-19 global recovery, says PM Modi
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In