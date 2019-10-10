History-sheeter held

cities

Gurugram: The police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly firing gun shots in the air to intimidate his neighbour over personal enmity at village Kasan in Manesar. The police said a preliminary probe has revealed that the accused man is a history-sheeter and is accused in at least nine cases.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.15pm on Wednesday when the complainant, identified by his first name as Rahul, was returning to his house in village Kasan after picking up his eight-year-old son on his motorcycle.

In the police complaint, he said that when the suspect, Deepak, saw him, he brandished a gun and fired in the air. “He then fired two more shots in the air and threatened to kill me. Four days ago, he had threatened to kill me and my brother over a petty dispute,” he stated in the FIR.

The police said a case was registered against the suspect under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday.

He was arrested from a check point in Palam Vihar on Thursday morning. A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, said that during preliminary probe, it was found that at least nine criminal cases, including assault, rioting, kidnapping, house trespass and illegal weapons possession, were registered against him at Bilaspur, Farrukhnagar and IMT Manesar police stations.

The police said his brother, Monu, has over 20 criminal cases, and had shot at their cousin in Bilaspur on Thursday early morning in an alleged dare in an inebriated condition. He is yet to be arrested.

