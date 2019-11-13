Hit-and-run: Speeding car claims 44-year-old biker’s life in Mohali

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:18 IST

A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after an unidentified car hit him and drove off at Manana village in Balongi on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Harnek Singh of Manana village, Balongi.

Police said Harnek, along with his son, Jaswinder Singh, was going to Kharar on separate motorcycles on Monday night.

In his complaint, Jaswinder told the police that when they reached near Guru Asra Trust in Manana village, a speeding car coming from Chandigarh hit his father’s motorcycle and sped away.

Passers-by helped Jaswinder rush his grievously injured father to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday.

Acting on Jaswinder’s complaint, police have registered case under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

Police are working to trace the unidentified car driver with the help of CCTV cameras.