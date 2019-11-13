e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Hit-and-run: Speeding car claims 44-year-old biker’s life in Mohali

Harnek Singh was on his way back home when the car hit and drove away.

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after an unidentified car hit him and drove off at Manana village in Balongi on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Harnek Singh of Manana village, Balongi. 

Police said Harnek, along with his son, Jaswinder Singh, was going to Kharar on separate motorcycles on Monday night.

In his complaint, Jaswinder told the police that when they reached near Guru Asra Trust in Manana village, a speeding car coming from Chandigarh hit his father’s motorcycle and sped away. 

Passers-by helped Jaswinder rush his grievously injured father to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday. 

Acting on Jaswinder’s complaint, police have registered case under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. 

Police are working to trace the unidentified car driver with the help of CCTV cameras.

top news
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
PM Modi heads ministers’ meet on Ayodhya temple trust
PM Modi heads ministers’ meet on Ayodhya temple trust
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities