Hit-and run: Two die in separate road accidents

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:47 IST

Kalyan Two people died in two separate accidents in Bhiwandi and Badlapur.

On Thursday, Sharmila Ishwar Poojari, 34, a resident of Naigaon in Bhiwandi, was riding pillion on a motorcycle at Thane-Mumbai road at Kharegaon bridge. Her husband was riding the two-wheeler and she was sitting pillion with her 10-year-old son.

She lost balance after a car suddenly crashed into the two-wheeler. She fell and died of severe head injuries.

A complaint was registered at the Narpoli station by her 46-year-old husband. The police booked the four-wheeler driver under section 304(A), 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 148 of Motor vehicles act.

“She was taken to the hospital but declared dead by the doctors. The car driver fled from the spot. We are trying to trace the driver,” said an officer of Narpoli police station.

In another such incident on Wednesday, a man died and another injured in a tempo-motorcycle collision at Badlapur.

A tempo carrying chicken collided with the bike at Sonale village on Badlapur-Murbad Highway around 9.30pm. Jagan Rama Mengle, 30, who was riding the two-wheeler, died on the spot, pillion rider Dinesh Thombre, 26, is critically injured, said the police. The Badlapur rural police said the unidentified tempo driver was driving the vehicle on the wrong side.

An officer from the Badlapur rural police station said, “The vehicles collided as the tempo was plying on the wrong side on the road and it was also speeding. The driver is on run. We have registered a case based on the statement of the injured.”