Hizbul Mujahideen activist held in Amritsar with Rs 29 lakh

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:47 IST

Punjab police have arrested an activist of Kashmiri militant outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen, with Rs 29 lakh in Indian currency in his possession. Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam village under Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, was nabbed by an Amritsar police team on April 25 near Metro Mart on national highway-1, director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Wagay was sent by the Kashmir valley chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Ahmed Naiku, for collecting money from an unidentified person near the Metro Mart in a truck, the DGP added.

According to sources in the Amritsar police, the truck carried the registration number JK-03-F -2261. The unidentified man who delivered the money came on a white Activa. The person accompanying Wagay in the truck was identified as Rayees Ahmed, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, the DGP added. His role is under investigation. A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) at the Sadar police station in Amritsar.

