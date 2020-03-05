HOLA MOHALLA Phase 1 of celebrations begins at Kiratpur Sahib

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:27 IST

The first phase of the historic Hola Mohalla festival began at Kiratpur Sahib on Thursday.

The Phase 1 will continue till March 7 after which Anandpur Sahib will be the centre of celebrations for three days from March 8 to 10.

The festival began with the beating of ‘nagaras’ by Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and other religious leaders at Qila Anandgarh in Anandpur Sahib at midnight after a religious diwan.

An akhand path started at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib, the bhog of which will be held on March 7.

The devotees from various parts of the country and abroad have started arriving in Kiratpur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib to pay their obeisance at various historic gurdwaras.

All gurdwaras and the streets leading to them in both the towns have been beautifully decorated and illuminated to mark the occasion.

Various sects of nihangs have already arrived in Anandpur Sahib to participate in the celebrations and the Hola Mohalla procession.

The Rupnagar district administration and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

Rupnagar deputy commssioner Vinay Bublani held a meeting with officials of various departments at Anandpur Sahib to review the arrangements for the festival.

Meanwhile, no toll tax will be charged from the motorists at Nakkian toll plaza during the six-day festival.