Home dept relaxes norms for running shops in Bihar

Home dept relaxes norms for running shops in Bihar

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 23:05 IST
PATNA: In a major relief, the state home department on Wednesday relaxed norms for opening of shops in rural and urban areas.

In an order issued by the state home department, the district magistrates have been asked to notify details specifying the shops to open within the limits of districts as well as commissionary.

The notification said that shops selling electrical goods, fans, coolers, air-conditioners, electronic goods, mobiles, computers, laptops, UPS and battery would be open for sale and repair.

However, shops of automobile, lubricants, tyre, tubes and garages also can also pull up the shutters, provided, the concerned DM’s permit it. The notification also allowed traders to store and sell cement, sand, steel, stone, chips, bricks, plastic pipe, hardware, sanitary fitting, Iron and paint.

The home department, however, clarified that spare parts and automobile shops would run business on alternate days, while garages and workshops have no such restriction.

The government also decided that shops that require high security would run only for two days a week at commissionary level and one day at district headquarter level. Pollution centres to run regularly.

But owners, proprietors, and workers of such shops have been asked to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Meanwhile, Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi issued orders that all shops mentioned in the circular will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays only.

However, all shopping complexes, market complexes and shopping malls will remain closed.

The DM in his order made it mandatory for shopkeepers to ensure social distancing and circles drawn outside their shops. “If any shop owner fails to adhere to safety norms, action will be taken against him and his shop will be shut. Masks have also been mandatory,” the order said.

The order also clarified that no shops will be allowed to be open in containment zones and 33% attendance would be allowed in private offices, that too, only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

