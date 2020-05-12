e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Homeopathy pills for patients from two Mumbai wards with most cases

Homeopathy pills for patients from two Mumbai wards with most cases

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 00:45 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

After

hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to adopt homeopathy to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19 among the residents of two worst-affected wards in the city. The civic body said all asymptomatic patients in the red zones of G North and K West wards will be provided with Arsenicum Album 30 – homeopathy pills – free of cost.

This decision comes after the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), recommended the use of Arsenicum Album 30 as a prophylaxis (preventive medicine) against coronavirus. Earlier, HT had reported that BMC was consulting homeopathic doctors over the proposed medicine.

On Monday, Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC, issued a circular regarding the implementation of the plan. She directed the ward officers of G North and K West to give the medicine to asymptomatic patients. “States like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have already started giving the medicines to their patients and haven’t observed any side effects. So, we too decided to administer the medicines in wards with high number of Covid cases,” she said.

Arsenicum Album 30 is a known immune-modulator, widely prescribed for influenza-like-illnesses.

Dr Ajit Funde, associated with Maharashtra Homoeopathic Council, said the pill was showing promising results in other states. “Just like anti-malaria drugs—hydroxychloroquine, Arsenicum Album 30 has proven to be effective,” he said.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In