Homes in Thane’s 32 villages to get legal tag

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:30 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) general body recently passed a resolution to regularise residential structures situated in the 32 villages that come under the civic body’s jurisdiction and from which it receives property tax. TMC is now awaiting the state government’s approval for the same.

Around 32 villages were merged with TMC when it was formed in 1982.

Thousands of residential structures in these villages that were built during the gram panchayat era do not conform to the construction norms in the Development Control rules and thus are considered illegal.

As a result, the villagers are also not allowed to made alterations to the structures. The residents of these villages, however, pay property tax.

The newly-elected leader of the house Ashok Vaity passed the resolution. “The gram panchayat structures, for which property taxes are received, will be regularised,” said Vaity.

The civic body also announced to regularise structures that have been altered.

The issue of these houses came up for discussion when Milind Patankar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator claimed that if the commissioner’s bungalow in Patlipada is considered legal merely because it is mentioned in the Developmental Plan of the city and has a tax record, the same rule should apply to the gram panchayat buildings.

“The land for the bungalow was bought in 1984, but it was never reserved as TMC bungalow or commissioner’s bungalow. There are no plans of the bungalow available with the town planning department. The land where the bungalow is constructed is also a private forest land, which means that the bungalow is illegal,” Patankar said.

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) corporator Hanumant Jagdale echoed Patankar’s views.

“When these villages were merged with TMC, it was promised that these homes will be regularised. However, the structures are still considered illegal. The corporation considers the commissioner’s bungalow legal as it has a tax record, even though the bungalow has internal alterations several times, so why does the same rule not apply to other constructions?” said Jagdale.

