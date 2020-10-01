Hooda dares Khattar to contest Baroda bypoll

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 18:58 IST

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday challenged Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to contest the Baroda by election slated to be held on November 3.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda.

Interacting with reporters in Sonepat’s Gohana, Hooda said he is willing to contest Baroda by election against Khattar to check the performance of development works done during their respective tenures as chief minister.

“I challenge Khattar to resign from Karnal and contest against me in Baroda bypoll to check the anger of farming community against the three laws. This election is not going to be an ordinary election and the people of Baroda will change the political atmosphere of the state. After our win the BJP-JJP government’s countdown will start and it will fall on its own,” he added.

The leader of opposition said the results of Baroda bypoll will oust the BJP-JJP governments from Haryana in the same way Chautala government was thrown out of power after the Meham by election in which candidate Anand Singh Dangi fought against then chief minister OP Chautala.

He said the state is at present known for highest unemployment and crime rate whereas during his regime, Haryana was leading in per capita income, investment and other development indicators.

Announces statewide tour against three farm laws after bypoll

Hooda announced that he will launch a statewide tour against the three ‘anti-farmer laws’ passed by the government after winning the Baroda by election.

“We will not allow the government to implement the anti-farmer laws in Haryana. If the government wants to implement these laws, there is only one way and that is to add a provision that guarantees MSP to the farmer,” he said.

Sharing the draft of the Contract Farming Act enacted in 2007 during his tenure, Hooda said

it was clearly written in it that there could be no contract with the farmer for less than the MSP.