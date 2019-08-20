Hooda’s Rohtak rally a classic example of indiscipline: Tanwar

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:16 IST

Terming the Rohtak rally of two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda a classic example of indiscipline, Haryana Pradesh Congress committee chief Ashok Tanwar said he would take up the issue with the party high command.

Tanwar was in Sirsa on Monday to address ‘Booth Samrath Sammelan’. Without naming Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda, he said some Congress leaders in Haryana, who had recently held a rally and made several promises, were trying to weaken the party in the state.

Tanwar said everyone got something from this party. “And now, someone who served as a chief minister from the same party is lashing out at Congress. This is sheer indiscipline,” he added.

“The Congress handed over a strong party to its leaders, but such people are working to erode it. It is not the first time that indiscipline within the party has been witnessed. Senior leaders will take cognisance of this,” Tanwar added.

On the 25-member committee announced by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Tanwar said, “No one has the right to form a panel in the Congress. Only the party high command can take such decisions. As a chief, I am also going to call a review meeting and those creating indiscipline will get a reply in October.”

Two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had on Sunday attacked the Congress over its stance on the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and declared himself as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections, with or without his party.

During the rally at his home ground in Rohtak, Hooda had also announced a 25-member committee, comprising 12 of the Congress’ 17 state legislators and 13 other leaders, to deliberate on his next move.

This comes after party’s state chief Tanwar had few days ago dismissed speculation about Hooda’s rebellion.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:16 IST