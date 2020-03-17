Horde of hoarders throng grocery shops to stock supplies in Ludhiana

cities

Apprehending shortage of grocery items in the wake of sweeping curbs being imposed as the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases mount in the country, Ludhiana residents have started thronging shops and supermarkets to hoard supplies.

The panic buying has led to a sharp surge in the sale of staples, daily necessities and personal hygiene products in a couple of days.

The trend has increased manifold across the city amid the fear of closures.

As per grocery store owners, they have witnessed an increase in sale of essential food items as well as cleaning products by 20% to 30%.

A survey of grocery stores across the city revealed a huge rush of customers jostling for purchasing items.

Residents were seen buying flour, rice, pulses, ghee and refined oil in abundance.

The demand of cleaning products such as hand sanitisers, liquid soaps and floor cleaners has also soared.

Inderpal Singh, owner of Kwality Store at Jawahar Nagar Camp, said the customer footfall has multiplied in last few days due to panic among residents.

“People have started stocking food items for next 15-20 days. We have ordered extra bags of flour and some pulses as these are being sold like hot cakes,” he said, adding that the sale has escalated by about 30%.

Owner of Mani Ram Balwant Rai and president of Ludhiana Department Grocery Association Balwant Rai said the rumours surrounding coronavirus have triggered panic among people. “But, the customers are being requested to stay calm. The customers’ rush has indeed increased, but we are maintaining sufficient stock for them,” he added.

Rikhi Ram Nand Lal departmental store in Haibowal also reported 30% increase in the sale of essential products and cleaning items.

Naveen Aggarwal, owner of the store, said, “There are 20,000 grocery items at their store, of which around 100 are important which are being purchased by people in abundance. Food grains and pulses are among the essential products, whose sale has surged.”

“Apart from essential products, residents are also purchasing sanitisers, floor cleaners and other cleaning products in large quantity,” he added.

Divya Sharma, a resident of Upkar Nagar, said she used to buy 10kg flour and 4kg rice every month.

“But this time, I bought 30kg flour and 8kg rice. I have also stocked extra packs of pulses. In other states, the markets have been shut down and in coming days, prices of food products will also increase. Therefore, it is better to purchase in bulk beforehand,” she added.

It’s pertinent to mention here that so far, no grocery or chemist shop has been closed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Another resident, Resham Singh of Model Gram, said he has doubled the quantity of the items he purchases.

“After gyms were closed by the government, there were rumours that markets may also face a closure. That’s why I decided to purchase some essential items and stock them,” he added.