Hosiery worker held for molesting 7-year-old girl in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Dugri police have arrested a hosiery worker for molesting a seven-year-old girl in Urban Vihar on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh of Dugri, 30.

The case has been registered following the statement of victim’s father, who said he had sent his daughter to fetch milk from a shop nearby, but she returned home crying.

The girl told her father that the accused took her in his arms and bit her on the cheeks and neck. She said when she started crying, the man gave her ₹200 and asked her to keep mum.

Dugri station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Davinder Sharma said the accused was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was produced before a court on Monday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

