Hosiery worker held with 205gm heroin in Ludhiana

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:19 IST

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police arrested a 32-year-old hosiery worker after recovering 205gm heroin from his possession on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Imran, alias Monu, a resident of New Basant Nagar.

Assistant inspector general, STF, Snehdeep Sharma said an STF team arrested Imran near the Noorwala Road following a tip-off. He was passing through the area on a motorcycle when he was stopped on checking, and 205gm heroin was found under the two-wheeler’s seat.

The AIG said the accused confessed that he was a drug addict and had been smuggling drugs for the past one year to meet his need of drugs. He procured the heroin from local dealers. Efforts are on to trace his suppliers, he added.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the Basti Jodhewal police station.