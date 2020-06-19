e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hospitals charging high fees for Covid treatment to face action: Pawar

Hospitals charging high fees for Covid treatment to face action: Pawar

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian Ajit Pawar on Friday warned of action against hospitals found charging more fees from Covid-19 patients.

Pawar held a Covid-19 review meeting with officials in the city. Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Sharvan Hardikar and senior officers were present.

Pawar said, “If doctors are found guilty and negligent in treatment of patients, the government would not accept it and, if needed, action would be initiated. Even if complaints are coming for exorbitant bills, action needs to be initiated against such hospitals.”

The deputy CM said that the government had approved Rs12.44 crore for Sassoon General Hospital to increase the testing facility. “The government is also providing fund to pay the newly appointed medical staff.”

Pawar said that there are complaints that Covid-19 cases are not reported in time. The administration should ensure that positive cases are alerted and manpower will be provided if agencies are falling short of staff.

“Government would ensure that adequate fund is released for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Sassoon hospital must procure modern equipment to handle virus cases,” he said.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol urged the state to increase the testing and bed facilities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In