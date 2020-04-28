e-paper
Hotel found open in Ludhiana’s Model Town despite curfew, five arrested held

Police had raided the hotel following a tip-off; four customers who were arrested told the police that they had booked rooms online

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Accused have been booked for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and indulging in negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.
Accused have been booked for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and indulging in negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.(HT PHOTO)
         

Five persons, including the manager, were arrested after a hotel was found open in Model Town area despite the curfew.

Police had raided the hotel following a tip-off and arrested the manager, identified as Santosh, along with four customers. Police have also booked the hotel owner, Gauravpreet Singh, but he is yet to be arrested.

The arrested customers have been identified as Pankaj Kumar of Rajesh Nagar of Haibowal, Seenu Bhadwaj of Sunil Park, Pinki and Poonam.

Model Town station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar said, “A police team was on curfew duty near the Chatar Singh Park on Monday, when they received information that Hotel Paradise is operational despite the curfew. So, a raid was conducted and the hotel was found open.”

The customers told the police that they had booked rooms in the hotel online. They also claimed that their relatives were admitted to a hospital near the hotel, but police suspect the veracity of their claims.

The SHO added a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The accused were later released on bail.

