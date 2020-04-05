e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hoteliers open door to ones in need

Hoteliers open door to ones in need

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:24 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

A hotelier from Nashik Highway has given shelter to poor daily wage workers as they stay far away from the city. The hotel owner, Hafisi Dukka, said he will continue to provide all necessary things to them till the lockdown is lifted. Another such hotel in Shahpur on Mumbai-Nashik Highway has also started the same thing for truck drivers who are travelling to provide essential goods to Mumbai and Thane as well as some daily wage workers who left work after lockdown and are walking towards their home.

top news
Millions join PM’s 9 pm call, light lamps to show unity against Covid-19
Millions join PM’s 9 pm call, light lamps to show unity against Covid-19
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Uttarakhand cops fight coronavirus on streets, wives at home, making masks
Uttarakhand cops fight coronavirus on streets, wives at home, making masks
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities