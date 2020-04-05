Hoteliers open door to ones in need

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:24 IST

A hotelier from Nashik Highway has given shelter to poor daily wage workers as they stay far away from the city. The hotel owner, Hafisi Dukka, said he will continue to provide all necessary things to them till the lockdown is lifted. Another such hotel in Shahpur on Mumbai-Nashik Highway has also started the same thing for truck drivers who are travelling to provide essential goods to Mumbai and Thane as well as some daily wage workers who left work after lockdown and are walking towards their home.