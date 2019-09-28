Hours after landing in central jail, inmate hangs himself

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:23 IST

Hours after landing in Ludhiana central jail, an inmate committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday.

The inmate has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi of Ajnor village of Doraha. Jail superintendent Rajiv Kumar Arora said that Jaswinder was brought to jail in the morning.

Hours after being brought in, he complained of uneasiness, after which he was taken to the hospital inside the jail. There, he went to a bathroom and hanged himself with the grille.

He was rushed to the civil hospital from where he was referred to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he died in the evening.

As per information, the Jodhan police had arrested him on September 27 for snatching the earrings of a woman. This was not his first brush with law as earlier too, he had been awarded imprisonment in another case. After serving the sentence, when he went out, he again took to crime and was caught.

Jail officials say that ever since he had landed in jail, Jaswinder Singh was depressed. It is the second instance of jail suicide in the past 10 days.

On September 19, an undertrial in a drug case had ended his life by hanging himself in the bathroom of the prison.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar, 33, of Sohana village in Mohali.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 22:20 IST