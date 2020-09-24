e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Hours after Rohtak assistant professor’s body found in car, wife commits suicide with daughter

Hours after Rohtak assistant professor’s body found in car, wife commits suicide with daughter

Incident comes to light on Thursday morning after the elder daughter, who is 11 years old and the lone survivor, informs local residents

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:37 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The assistant professor had gone to Gurugram but his body was found in his car near Kanheli village on the Jhajjar-Rohtak road around 6pm on Wednesday. An hour later, his wife left their house with their two daughters. The elder survived, while the younger was found dead with the mother on Thursday morning.
The assistant professor had gone to Gurugram but his body was found in his car near Kanheli village on the Jhajjar-Rohtak road around 6pm on Wednesday. An hour later, his wife left their house with their two daughters. The elder survived, while the younger was found dead with the mother on Thursday morning.(For representational purpose only)
         

Hours after an assistant professor of the nursing college at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, allegedly committed suicide, police recovered the bodies of his wife and a daughter from a water tank on the Rohtak-Sonepat road on Thursday.

The 35-year-old assistant professor belonged to Rajgarh in Rajasthan and was married to a 33-year-old lecturer of biology who worked at the government school in Kahnour village.

Police said that the assistant professor had gone to Gurugram on Wednesday and his body was found in his car near Kanheli village on the Jhajjar-Rohtak road around 6pm. The police recovered empty pouches of a pesticide along with a suicide note from his car in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death. He did not disclose the reason for his taking the extreme step.

Within an hour of getting the news of his death, his wife left her house in Sector 2 of Rohtak with her two daughters. She allegedly committed suicide after pushing the girls into a water tank on the Rohtak-Sonepat road.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when her elder daughter, who is 11 years old, managed to swim out and inform local residents. The residents informed the police. A search was launched and the bodies of her mother and sister were fished out.

Rohtak Urban Estate police station in-charge Shamsher Singh said preliminary investigation suggests the woman was in shock on hearing about her husband’s death. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.

