Housekeeping staff stopped by cops: Thane residents

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:17 IST
Several housing societies in Thane have said that the police are stopping their housekeeping staff due to which they cannot reach their buildings. As the housekeeping staff do not have identity cards, Thane Municipal Corporation has asked housing societies to get identity cards made for the housekeeping staff from the police department. Kasber Augustine, founder of Thane Citizen Foundation, said, “Many societies have complained that the housekeeping staff is not able to report to duty. This has affected door-to-door garbage collection.”

Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The housing societies will have to follow the norms. They can get identity cards made for their employees from the nearest police station.”

